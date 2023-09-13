Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Warther Private Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Warther Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.6% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $2.58 on Wednesday, hitting $420.41. 316,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,891. The company has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $450.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

