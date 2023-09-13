Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LOGN opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.33. Logansport Financial has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $43.27.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter.

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company's personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

