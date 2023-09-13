LUXO (LUXO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $533.01

LUXO (LUXO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. One LUXO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXO has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $533.01 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LUXO has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LUXO

LUXO’s genesis date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. The official website for LUXO is www.luxochain.io.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXO using one of the exchanges listed above.

