MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH) Announces Final Dividend of $0.03

MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

MAAS Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64.

Get MAAS Group alerts:

MAAS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

MAAS Group Holdings Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides construction materials, equipment, and services for civil, infrastructure, and mining sectors in Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Civil, Construction and Hire; Residential Real Estate; Commercial Real Estate; Manufacturing; and Construction Materials segments.

Receive News & Ratings for MAAS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAAS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.