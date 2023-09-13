MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH) Announces Final Dividend of $0.03

MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.
MAAS Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64.
MAAS Group Company Profile
