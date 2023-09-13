MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger sold 4,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $76,999.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $428,000.

(Get Free Report)

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.