MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger sold 4,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $76,999.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Institutional Trading of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Reasons to Invest in Emerging Markets Now
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- 6 Ways to Invest in Hydrogen Fuel Cells: 4 Are Worth A Nibble
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- This is How Cyber Security Powerhouse Zscaler rises another 35%
Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.