Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Marcus & Millichap has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

MMI opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.29 and a beta of 1.09. Marcus & Millichap has a fifty-two week low of $27.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $162.87 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

In other news, Director Don C. Watters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $382,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 225,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth $7,556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 328.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 190,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 179,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,068,000 after acquiring an additional 140,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marcus & Millichap from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

