Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Marin Software Trading Down 13.3 %

Shares of MRIN opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.57. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.84.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 118.20% and a negative return on equity of 74.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software

Marin Software Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRIN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

