Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Trading Down 13.3 %
Shares of MRIN opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.57. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.84.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 118.20% and a negative return on equity of 74.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
