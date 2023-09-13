Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $197.92

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $197.92 and last traded at $197.26, with a volume of 214963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.26. The company has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,082 shares of company stock valued at $16,085,453. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,839,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,403,000 after acquiring an additional 576,958 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 377.6% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

