Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 713,913 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 569,145 shares.The stock last traded at $97.41 and had previously closed at $98.47.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 2.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 24.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,977,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

