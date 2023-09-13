Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Increases Dividend to GBX 18 Per Share

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $8.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Mattioli Woods Stock Performance
Mattioli Woods stock traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 615.80 ($7.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,018. The firm has a market cap of £318.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,636.36, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.59. Mattioli Woods has a twelve month low of GBX 530 ($6.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 680 ($8.51). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 597.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 607.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday.
About Mattioli Woods
Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.
