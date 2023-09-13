McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.30. 315,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,371. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.84. The company has a market cap of $205.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.33.

About McDonald’s



McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

