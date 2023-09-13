MDA (TSE:MDA) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.10

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.10 and last traded at C$11.03, with a volume of 13461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.95.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on MDA from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MDA from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank set a C$12.00 price target on MDA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on MDA from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark set a C$13.00 price target on MDA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.28.

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.40 million. MDA had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 6.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that MDA Ltd. will post 0.2926027 EPS for the current year.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

