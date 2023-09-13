Medallion Bank Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:MBNKP)

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Medallion Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MBNKP stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. Medallion Bank has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medallion Bank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medallion Bank stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medallion Bank were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank operates as an industrial bank in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, and Other. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects.

