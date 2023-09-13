MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. MEG Energy traded as high as C$26.00 and last traded at C$25.78, with a volume of 121184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MEG. TD Securities increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43. The company has a market cap of C$7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.23.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.6179197 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

