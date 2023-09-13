MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 1.7% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 32.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,645.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $16.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,382.16. The stock had a trading volume of 140,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,374. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $754.76 and a 1 year high of $1,451.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,263.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,250.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

