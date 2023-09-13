Mercury NZ Limited (ASX:MCY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Mercury NZ Limited (ASX:MCY – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Mercury NZ’s previous final dividend of $0.11.
Mercury NZ Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95.
About Mercury NZ
