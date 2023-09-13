MetLife, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for MetLife in a report issued on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.49. The consensus estimate for MetLife’s current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Argus upped their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.14. The stock had a trading volume of 518,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,478. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 47.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

