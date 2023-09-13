Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.52. The company had a trading volume of 950,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

