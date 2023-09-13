Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Issue $1.40 Quarterly Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 1.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 119.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $9.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MAA traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $137.70. 152,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $135.50 and a 1 year high of $176.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.26.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.32.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

