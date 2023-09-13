Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Trading 3.2% Higher

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.05. 65,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 137,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Mission Produce Trading Up 6.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,305,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,661,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,000 shares of company stock worth $1,467,040 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 2.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 8.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 38.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 46.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 20.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 52,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Articles

