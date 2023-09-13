MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $155.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.94.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.0601 dividend. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 776,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $217,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,081,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 777,225 shares of company stock valued at $217,631 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in MiX Telematics by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 324,568 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in MiX Telematics by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 425,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,729 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 820,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 134,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

