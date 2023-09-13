MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of MIXT stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $155.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.94.
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
MiX Telematics Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 776,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $217,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,081,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 777,225 shares of company stock valued at $217,631 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in MiX Telematics by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 324,568 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in MiX Telematics by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 425,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,729 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 820,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 134,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.
Read More
