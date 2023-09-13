Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ashland (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $114.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.00% from the stock’s previous close.

ASH has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ashland in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Ashland Trading Up 0.2 %

ASH stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.85. The company had a trading volume of 156,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Ashland has a 52 week low of $79.42 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.68 and a 200 day moving average of $91.88. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ashland had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ashland

In other Ashland news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $680,723.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,392.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Ashland by 10.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ashland in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the second quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 10.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 8.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,453,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,315,000 after buying an additional 113,628 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

