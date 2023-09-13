Moonriver Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for about $3.83 or 0.00014564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $30.64 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonriver has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,962,889 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,010,289 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

