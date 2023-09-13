Morguard Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

TSE MRC opened at C$102.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$102.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$104.04. Morguard has a 1 year low of C$100.21 and a 1 year high of C$124.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.09, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported C$8.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Morguard had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of C$306.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morguard will post 26.2071611 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morguard from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management company, engages in acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. The company offers real estate management services, including acquisitions, development, dispositions, leasing, performance measurement, and asset and property management; real estate investment advisory services; and investment products across equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios to institutional clients and private investors.

