Mosaic’s (MOS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.38% from the company’s previous close.

MOS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

NYSE MOS traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $37.10. 906,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

