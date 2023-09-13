Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Acquires 251 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $347,821,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $409.88. The company had a trading volume of 543,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,323. The company has a market cap of $327.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $410.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.22.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

