Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Acquires 35,420 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares during the period. Ziff Davis makes up about 1.6% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.60% of Ziff Davis worth $22,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 6,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Ziff Davis stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.47. The stock had a trading volume of 43,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,729. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.11. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $94.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

