Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Acquires 4,878 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.43% of CONMED worth $13,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in CONMED by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,350,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,302,000 after buying an additional 99,568 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,247,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 5.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CONMED by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,453,000 after buying an additional 22,207 shares during the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $71.09 and a 1 year high of $138.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.63.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.15 million. CONMED had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $151,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNMD

About CONMED

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.