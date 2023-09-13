Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Cuts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $769,926,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Barclays downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

RTX Price Performance

RTX traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.14. 2,068,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,291,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.51. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $73.66 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

