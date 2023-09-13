Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Decreases Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,321 shares during the quarter. Donaldson comprises 3.2% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.57% of Donaldson worth $45,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 521.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCI stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,415. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.17 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other Donaldson news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,681,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,300 shares of company stock worth $3,371,965. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCI. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

