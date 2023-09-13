Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $1.31 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MTB traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.75. The stock had a trading volume of 86,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,016. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.50 and a 200 day moving average of $126.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.81. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $192.56.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MTB. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.27.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

