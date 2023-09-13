Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $28.82 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.09% of Fastenal worth $28,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.29. The stock had a trading volume of 154,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,869. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $59.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

