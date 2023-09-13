Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $4.28 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,616 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $555.01. 177,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,584. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.26. The firm has a market cap of $245.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.