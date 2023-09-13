Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $41.16 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 563,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Graco accounts for 2.9% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Graco were worth $41,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth about $772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,407,000 after buying an additional 190,670 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Graco by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.88. 59,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,604. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.23. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.17 and a twelve month high of $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $543,902.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan acquired 1,263 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

