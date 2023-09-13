Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $146.24. 464,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,364. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.76 and its 200-day moving average is $133.34. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $133.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

