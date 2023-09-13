Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $65.40 Million Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 283,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the quarter. IDEX comprises approximately 4.6% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in IDEX were worth $65,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.38. The company had a trading volume of 29,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,489. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.08 and its 200 day moving average is $215.55. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $195.27 and a 52 week high of $246.23.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.28 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. IDEX’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Argus boosted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.92.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

