Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $71.03 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up about 5.0% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.21% of AMETEK worth $71,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

AME stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.27. The stock had a trading volume of 96,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,561. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $110.87 and a one year high of $164.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

