Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $734,000 Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Middleby were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Middleby by 67.5% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,735,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,403,000 after purchasing an additional 699,205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 286,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,401,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Price Performance

NASDAQ MIDD traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $135.55. The stock had a trading volume of 21,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,392. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.54. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $122.33 and a 52-week high of $162.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day moving average of $143.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. Middleby had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MIDD. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $73,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,012.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $73,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,012.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,202.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,950 shares of company stock worth $732,650 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

