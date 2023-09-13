Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Intel were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $1,195,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,437,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $46,950,000 after purchasing an additional 413,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 159,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 26,547 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $38.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,253,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,966,414. The company has a market capitalization of $161.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.63 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Read Our Latest Report on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.