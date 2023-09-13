Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 352,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $19,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.60. 200,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,347,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.20. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $89.24.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.23%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

