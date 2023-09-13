Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 100 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.41. 380,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,721. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $170.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.