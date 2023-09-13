Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 10,475 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,475 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $970,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $121,108,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AWI shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.90. 11,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.05. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $325.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.49%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Further Reading

