Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 190,500 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190,500 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.28% of ACI Worldwide worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 37.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACIW. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 3,426 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $79,551.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,192. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.26. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

