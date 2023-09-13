Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 320 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1,719.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Waters by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Waters by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.13.

Insider Activity at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WAT stock traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.57. 48,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,605. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.18 and a fifty-two week high of $353.70.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. The business had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

