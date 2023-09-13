Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 9,156 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 427,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,156 shares during the quarter. Pentair makes up approximately 1.7% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Pentair were worth $23,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Pentair by 382.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,735 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,307 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Pentair by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 780,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other Pentair news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $2,328,006.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of Pentair stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $66.82. 73,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,811. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $71.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

