Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Position Raised by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.07% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 255,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 126,992 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 166.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,856,000 after acquiring an additional 46,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.88. The company had a trading volume of 26,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,887. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $60.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average is $48.62. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.44. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 33,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $1,952,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,501.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $1,952,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,501.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $1,233,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,639,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,520. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

