MVL (MVL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $66.96 Million

MVL (MVL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One MVL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $66.96 million and $688,395.20 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MVL Profile

MVL’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,852,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

