Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.
Several analysts have weighed in on NSSC shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. William Blair cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on NSSC
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ NSSC opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $883.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.16. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $41.25.
Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.70 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 29.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.99%.
Napco Security Technologies Company Profile
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Napco Security Technologies
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.