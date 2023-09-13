Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on NSSC shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. William Blair cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NSSC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $883.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.16. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $41.25.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.70 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 29.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.