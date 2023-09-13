National Bank Financial Weighs in on Enbridge Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report issued on Monday, September 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $2.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.06. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $42.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.17.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 187.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 114.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

