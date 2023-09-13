Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading Up 3.3%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 110,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 911,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Natura &Co Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natura &Co

Natura &Co Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCO. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 38.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 56.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

