Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading Up 3.3%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 110,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 911,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.
Natura &Co Stock Up 2.5 %
The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91.
Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Natura &Co Company Profile
Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.
